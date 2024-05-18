Dialysis is crucial for kidney patients. It also generates a lot of waste.

Francis Silva undergoes dialysis treatment at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 6:12 am.

Dialysis is one of the most resource-intensive therapies but patients with kidney failure have no other option, except for a kidney transplant. 

Nephrologists are trying to quantify the waste as they advocate for environmentally sustainable kidney care, noting the lifesaving therapy generates hundreds of litres of wastewater at least three times a week per patient, along withvast amounts of carbon emissions and single-use plastic.

WHAT WASTE IS GENERATED BY DIALYSIS?

Kidney care waste includes tubing that carries a patient’s blood, usually from their arm, to a dialysis machine where it is cleaned of toxins. A second tube returns the blood to the body. Plastic jugs, plastic packaging, cardboard and needles are part of the waste. Some biohazard waste containing blood takes more resources to landfill, and patients who do at-home dialysis sometimes have to pay for extra garbage at the curbside. 

HOW IS THE WASTE DISPOSED?

There is no national recycling program for dialysis waste. Some dialysis clinics clean the tubing while others have it shipped out for incineration. Blood-soaked waste must be disinfected before it is landfilled, costing more dollars and energy. 

HOW ARE NEPHROLOGISTS TRYING TO REDUCE WASTE? 

The Canadian Society of Nephrology iscalling for primary care providers to promote healthy living so conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes don’t lead to kidney failure, requiring dialysis. They also want patients to have greater access to kidney transplants, especially from living donors, to reduce the need for dialysis.

The society formed a sustainability committee that is trying to develop a “carbon emissions calculator” that would help caregivers and patients measure the amount of waste that is generated from dialysis

It also wants administrators, governments and industry to help come up with solutions. And they are getting feedback from patients.

HOW DOES WASTE FROM AT-HOME DIALYSIS AFFECT PATIENTS?

Nephrologists say many patients are morally distressed by the high volume of waste their therapy generates. 

They say a lack of recycling options forces patients to leave their garbage at the curb and there’s often so much that they mustpay for extra bags. 

In some cities, patients can take some of the waste to private recyclers but saline bags used for each dialysis sessionare often rejected. 

HOW MANY CANADIANS NEED DIALYSIS?

More than 20,000 people have clinic and home-based dialysis, according to nephrologist Dr. Caroline Stigant. 

Nephrologists say that number is increasing.

WHAT IS THE CONNECTION BETWEEN CLIMATE CHANGE AND KIDNEY DISEASES? 

Extreme heat from climate change can lead to dehydration and risk of kidney diseases, and the intense use of resources from dialysis contributes to climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

36m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

44m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

20m ago

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

36m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

44m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

14h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

16h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.

18h ago

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

19h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos