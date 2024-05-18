Elon Musk arrives in Indonesia’s Bali to launch Starlink satellite internet service

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk arrived in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Sunday, May 19, 2024, to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By Firdia Lisnawati And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Posted May 18, 2024 10:28 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 10:42 pm.

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Elon Musk arrived in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation.

The billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of social platform X arrived by private jet on the idyllic “island of the gods,” which is renowned for its tropical beaches, terraced rice paddies, mystical temples and colorful spiritual offerings.

Musk is slated to launch the service alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a ceremony later Sunday at a public health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali. Musk will also sign an agreement on enhancing connectivity in the country’s health and education sectors, said Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who welcomed Musk at the airport.

Pandjaitan, a close ally of Widodo, did not provide more details about the agreement between the Indonesian government and Musk’s SpaceX, the aerospace company that operates Starlink services.

He said launching the service at a health clinic aligns with Starlink’s broader mission of providing affordable access to high-speed internet services, particularly in underserved and remote regions.

Indonesia is a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands sprawled across three time zones with a population of more than 270 million.

“Our remote regions need Starlink to expand high-speed internet services, especially to help with problems in the health, education and maritime sectors,” Pandjaitan told reporters ahead of the ceremony in Denpasar.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said earlier that local internet providers, which rely on base transceiver stations to transmit signals, are unable to reach outer islands because they have limited coverage. Starlink’s satellites, which remain in low orbit, will help them deliver faster internet speeds with nationwide coverage.

During his first in-person visit to Bali, Musk is also scheduled to participate in the 10th World Water Forum, which seeks to address global water and sanitation challenges.

Musk spoke in 2022 at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies that took place in Bali. He joined the conference by video link weeks after completing his heavily scrutinized takeover of Twitter.

Musk’s visit comes just weeks after Apple CEO Tim Cook met Widodo on April 17 and said the company would “look at” manufacturing in Indonesia. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella visited on April 30 and said the company would invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Indonesia.

Indonesia under Widodo has promoted development of the digital technology and information sectors, aiming to achieve the government’s Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision. The country hopes to become one of the world’s top five economies with a GDP of up to $9 trillion, exactly a century after it won independence from Dutch colonizers.

___

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Firdia Lisnawati And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

4h ago

2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police
2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson said emergency crews responded to the scene near Uxbridge at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

4h ago

Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas
Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning in the downtown core. Police say a group of men were gathered in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street...

9h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say was destined for shipment overseas is estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

4h ago

2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police
2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson said emergency crews responded to the scene near Uxbridge at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

4h ago

Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas
Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning in the downtown core. Police say a group of men were gathered in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street...

9h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say was destined for shipment overseas is estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.
More Videos