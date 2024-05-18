Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Baby eels swim in a tank after being caught
FILE - Baby eels swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By John Marchesan

Posted May 18, 2024 7:26 am.

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.

The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction with members of the Canada Border Services Agency.

The elvers were slated to be shipped overseas.

It’s estimated the value of the elvers seized is between $400,000 and $500,000.

The seizure comes two months after the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced it would not be reopening the elver fishery due to safety and conservation concerns.

Federal data shows 149 people have been arrested for elver-related crimes, and nearly 208 kilograms of elvers have been seized so far this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

41m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

16m ago

Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change

Francis Silva watches the blood flow through a straw-like tube in his left arm to a dialysis machine where it's cleaned of toxins and returned to his body through a second tube. The 60-year-old chef...

24m ago

Top Stories

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

41m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

16m ago

Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change

Francis Silva watches the blood flow through a straw-like tube in his left arm to a dialysis machine where it's cleaned of toxins and returned to his body through a second tube. The 60-year-old chef...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

14h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

16h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.

18h ago

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

19h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos