Passenger rail service suspended between Montreal and NYC after CN-Amtrak deal

Passengers board an Amtrak Downeaster
Passengers board an Amtrak Downeaster, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2024 12:05 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 12:48 pm.

Amtrak says no passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City for at least the next six weeks due to maintenance work after it struck a deal with Canadian National Railway Co.

Schedules show that service on the U.S. railway between Canada’s second-biggest city and the upstate New York town of Whitehall has been halted between May 20 and June 30 — just before high season begins to peak.

In an email Saturday, Amtrak and CN said they had reached an agreement that would see the Montreal-based freight railway draw on a settlement payment from Amtrak to carry out work on the tracks.

The so-called Adirondack route is no stranger to disruption, after Amtrak suspended the only daily train between Montreal and New York City last summer — a move that followed a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of months after restoring the route, Amtrak announced last June it would again suspend service along the CN line north of the border due to speed restrictions prompted by summer heat, which can cause kinks in the steel tracks.

The American railway giant said at the time that “inconsistent application” of CN’s heat order policy meant customers could be stranded or experience delays of up to three hours, while CN pointed the finger right back by saying Amtrak failed to pay for maintenance that would have allowed upgrades to the line, which could then withstand the soaring summer temperatures.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

1h ago

Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic
Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto's top doctor says the federal government's refusal of the city's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available...

3h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say they've made what they describe as a major seizure of baby eels after finding 109 kilograms of elvers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport earlier this week. The seizure...

2h ago

Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu
Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu

The first distribution of badly needed aid is expected to begin this weekend after rolling off a newly built U.S. pier off the coast of Gaza, even as aid workers warn much more access is needed to the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

1h ago

Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic
Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto's top doctor says the federal government's refusal of the city's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available...

3h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say they've made what they describe as a major seizure of baby eels after finding 109 kilograms of elvers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport earlier this week. The seizure...

2h ago

Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu
Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu

The first distribution of badly needed aid is expected to begin this weekend after rolling off a newly built U.S. pier off the coast of Gaza, even as aid workers warn much more access is needed to the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

20h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

21h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.
0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.
3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos