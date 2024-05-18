The German chancellor tours flooded regions in the southwest in a show of solidarity

The highway entrance to the A620 in Saarbrücken is flooded as heavy continuous rain has caused multiple floods and landslides in Saarland, western Germany, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Laszlo Pinter/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 18, 2024 8:02 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 8:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday toured flooded regions in the southwest, where rivers have swelled and caused flash floods and landslides after heavy rain and severe weather.

Scholz canceled his attendance at an election campaign event in Saarland, on the border with France, and instead wore rain boots as he walked on a partially flooded road in the village of Kleinblittersdorf together with regional Gov. Anke Rehlinger.

Emergency services have responded to thousands of requests for help in the state capital of Saarbrücken. Several buildings in the city had to be evacuated as houses and cellars were flooded. Cars were partially submerged and streets filled with water. The city set up alternative accommodation in schools and established a hotline for those affected.

There was no immediate information about the exact the scale of the damage. No casualties have been reported.

Scholz assured the state of Saarland of the federal government’s solidarity. “Unfortunately, it is not the first time that we have to manage a big natural disaster and therefore we will of course look at what needs to be done here now and what is necessary,” he told reporters.

Saarland has already implemented first steps to release financial support, the German news agency dpa reported.

The German weather service in the meantime lifted the weather alert for Germany as rain is expected to ease slowly. Authorities in Saarland said such flash flood only happen every 20 to 50 years.

Top Stories

Man killed in Brampton shooting
Man killed in Brampton shooting

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30 a.m. Police...

10m ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

2h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

2h ago

