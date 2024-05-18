Water, water everywhere … most is now safe to drink in an English village after parasite outbreak

A general view of Brixham Harbour, in Brixham, Devon, Friday May 17, 2024. Around 16,000 homes and businesses in the Brixham area of Devon were told to boil water after cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that causes diarrhea, was found in the water. At least 46 cases of cryptosporidiosis have been confirmed and more than 100 other people have reported similar symptoms, the U.K. Health Security Agency said. Cases can last more than two weeks. (Piers Mucklejohn/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 18, 2024 12:41 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 12:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Most residents living near a scenic fishing village in southwestern England where a parasite in the water sickened more than 45 people were told Saturday that they could safely drink the water again.

South West Water said it lifted its boil notice for most of the 17,000 homes and businesses around the Brixham area of Devon that had been affected after cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that causes diarrhea, was found in the water.

At least 46 cases of cryptosporidiosis were confirmed and more than 100 other people reported similar symptoms, the U.K. Health Security Agency said. Symptoms can last more than two weeks.

The water company said it consulted with public health officials before lifting the boil warning for all but about 2,500 customers after rigorous testing showed the water was safe for most of the area.

“This situation has caused an immense amount of disruption, distress and anxiety. We are truly sorry this has happened,” water company spokesperson Laura Flowerdew said. “The public rightly expect a safe, clean and reliable source of drinking water and on this occasion we have fallen significantly short of expectations.”

The outbreak announced Wednesday was unrelated to Britain’s larger ongoing water woes but emblematic of an aging system in distress.

Water companies have been under fire for more than a year to stop frequent sewage overflows into rivers and oceans that have literally caused a stink, sickened swimmers, polluted fishing streams and led to an outcry from the public to clean up their act.

South West Water is facing charges in Plymouth Magistrates’ Court alleging 30 offenses for illegal water discharges or breaches of environmental permits between 2015 and 2021, the Environment Agency said.

Flowerdew on Friday said the outbreak may have come from a damaged air valve in a pipe that runs through a field where cows graze that is close to a reservoir.

A primary school was forced to close Thursday because it didn’t have clean drinking water. The water company said it provided 386,000 water bottles to its customers.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

1h ago

Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic
Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto's top doctor says the federal government's refusal of the city's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available...

3h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say they've made what they describe as a major seizure of baby eels after finding 109 kilograms of elvers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport earlier this week. The seizure...

2h ago

Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu
Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu

The first distribution of badly needed aid is expected to begin this weekend after rolling off a newly built U.S. pier off the coast of Gaza, even as aid workers warn much more access is needed to the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

1h ago

Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic
Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto's top doctor says the federal government's refusal of the city's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available...

3h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say they've made what they describe as a major seizure of baby eels after finding 109 kilograms of elvers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport earlier this week. The seizure...

2h ago

Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu
Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend, while pressure grows on Netanyahu

The first distribution of badly needed aid is expected to begin this weekend after rolling off a newly built U.S. pier off the coast of Gaza, even as aid workers warn much more access is needed to the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

20h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

22h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.
0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.
3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos