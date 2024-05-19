11 hurt after late-night gunfire breaks out in Savannah, Georgia

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 12:56 pm.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Eleven people were treated for injuries after late night gunfire broke out downtown in the tourist-destination city of Savannah.

Gunfire was reported shortly before midnight Saturday near Savannah’s popular Ellis Square, police said.

It was not clear whether all the injuries stemmed from gunshots. Victims were treated at the scene and “several” were taken to a hospital, police said. WSAV-TV reported that none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Police said authorities collected evidence and interviewed numerous witnesses, but no arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning.

Ellis Square is in Savannah’s historic district, an area popular among tourists and locals. It was developed in 2010 and is known for a large fountain and a life-sized stature of songwriter Johnny Mercer.

