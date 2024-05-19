Arizona man sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 1:42 pm.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said.

Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement.

Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 1/2-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

“My office pursued the death penalty in this case because of the horrific circumstances surrounding the abduction and murder of a young mother,” County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a statement.

Authorities said 39-year-old Sandra Pagniano disappeared while she was in the process of divorcing her husband in May 2017.

They said she and David Pagniano were separated but still living in the same home with their two young daughters.

Sandra Pagniano’s body was found bound and gagged in packing tape inside a grave in a rural area north of Prescott and the county medical examiner’s office confirmed she had been buried alive.

County sheriff’s officials said evidence showed Sandra Pagniano vigorously struggled while she was in the grave and may have been conscious for up to five minutes.

They said cellphone evidence showed David Pagniano was in the gravesite area days before his wife went missing and the night of the kidnapping.

Detectives recovered two notes that were filed in the divorce case after Sandra Pagniano’s disappearance, purportedly written by her.

The notes said she was leaving David Pagniano and giving him her vehicles, house and custody of their children.

But authorities said a forensic examination of the notes revealed they were written by David Pagniano.

A grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree murder after his wife’s body was discovered in a remote area 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of the couple’s home near Prescott in north-central Arizona.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

3h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

4h ago

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he's sorry, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he's sorry, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry”...

8m ago

Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company...

33m ago

Top Stories

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

3h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

4h ago

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he's sorry, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he's sorry, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry”...

8m ago

Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

20h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
2:27
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community

Danforth Village is home to a wide variety of small and larger businesses, and on the east side of the area there is a thriving Bangladeshi community. Nick Westoll has more on the area some affectionately call 'Bangla Town.'
0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

More Videos