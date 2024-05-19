Brazil’s Cavalhadas festival celebrates victory of Iberian Christian knights over the Moors

Girls participate in a procession in the Cavalhadas festival in Pirenopolis, Goias, Brazil, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A Portuguese priest brought the tradition to Brazil in the 1800s to celebrate the Holy Spirit and to commemorate the victory of Iberian Christian knights over the Moors. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Eraldo Peres, The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 5:03 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 5:12 pm.

PIRENOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — People in the heartland Brazilian city of Pirenopolis took to the streets on Sunday in a procession of the traditional Cavalhadas festival.

The tradition began in the 1800s with a Portuguese priest who wanted to celebrate the Holy Spirit — one of the entities of the Roman Catholic Church’s trinity — and also commemorate the victory of Iberian Christian knights over the Moors.

The Emperor of the Divine Holy Spirit procession started in the early hours in Pirenopolis, a city of 25,000 residents 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the Brazilian capital Brasilia. Other countryside cities across the South American nation also celebrate the Cavalhadas festival.

The festivities include an open air reenactment of a battle between Christian warriors and Muslims. At the end, the defeated Moors are converted to Catholicism.

Eraldo Peres, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company...

1h ago

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region
Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of...

37m ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

6h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

7h ago

Top Stories

Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company...

1h ago

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region
Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of...

37m ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

6h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

23h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
2:27
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community

Danforth Village is home to a wide variety of small and larger businesses, and on the east side of the area there is a thriving Bangladeshi community. Nick Westoll has more on the area some affectionately call 'Bangla Town.'
0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

More Videos