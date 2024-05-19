Europe’s far right groups launch unofficial campaign for the European Union elections

A supporter with a Spanish flags in her head takes part during the Spanish far-right wing party Vox's rally "Europa Viva 24" in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 19, 2024. VOX has invited speakers from across the right wing spectrum including Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orban and Argentine President Javier Milei who has been visiting Spain since Friday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

By Teresa Medrano, The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 1:08 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 1:12 pm.

MADRID (AP) — Europe’s far-right political parties unofficially launched their campaign Sunday for European Union elections in Spain with strong messages against illegal migration and the bloc’s climate policy while declaring their support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

French National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tried to rally voters at an event organized by Spain’s far-right Vox party in Madrid ahead of the European Union’s parliamentary elections June 6-9. Analysts say the vote across the bloc’s 27 nations could see a strong rise of the far right.

“We are in the final stretch to make 9 June a day of liberation and hope,” said the French presidential candidate. “We have three weeks left to convince our respective compatriots to go out and vote.”

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has foundations in Benito Mussolini’s fascism, spoke in Spanish via video conference and called for young people to vote. “You are the only possible future for Europe,” Meloni told them.

The defense of the EU’s borders was another main theme of the last of two days of a meeting organized by Vox in an arena in the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

“We are not against human rights, but we want strong borders in Europe… because it is hours,”said André Ventura, leader of Chega, a party that won the third largest number of parliamentary seats in Portugal earlier this year. “We cannot continue to have this massive influx of Islamic and Muslim immigrants into Europe,” he added.

Meloni defended her country’s policy of reaching agreements with third countries to try to curb illegal immigration, while Le Pen advocated for reform of the Schengen area — which allows free movement of people within most of the bloc’s borders — so that “Europe allows each country to choose who enters and who leaves its territory.”

Vox’s president, Santiago Abascal, called for unity of the far-right ahead of the European election.

“In the face of globalism we must respond with a global alliance of patriots in defense of common sense, economic prosperity, security and freedom because we share the threat, and that leads us to solidarity,” Abascal said.

The vote will indicate whether the continental political drift will match the rightward swing seen across much of the globe from the Netherlands to Slovakia to Argentina.

Argentina’s flamboyant president, Javier Milei, who was welcomed like a star amidst chants of “Freedom”, dedicated his long speech to bashing socialism. He said that socialism “is an ideology that goes directly against human nature and necessarily leads to slavery or death.”

“There is no other possible destiny,” he said. “To open the door to socialism is to invite death,” he added.

Supporters who packed the Palacio de Vistalegre arena cheered on messages against the European Green Deal and in favor of farm workers, whose protests brought several cities in the continent to a standstill in recent months. They also applauded every speaker’s message in solidarity with Israel in its war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Israel was represented at the meeting by its Minister for Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the former prime minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, also spoke from a video screen.

During the event, hundreds of left-wing activists were demonstrating against fascism in the city center in Madrid.

“I am here because in Vistalegre we have a summit of hate and we must fight against fascists,” said Frank Erbroder, a Polish activist at the gathering. “I am worried because Hitler won, because of democracy, and I think that maybe we’ll have the same situation.”

___

Associated Press writers Iain Sullivan and Alicia León in Madrid contributed to this report.

Teresa Medrano, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions...

15m ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

1h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

2h ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

6h ago

Top Stories

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions...

15m ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

1h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

2h ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

19h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
2:27
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community

Danforth Village is home to a wide variety of small and larger businesses, and on the east side of the area there is a thriving Bangladeshi community. Nick Westoll has more on the area some affectionately call 'Bangla Town.'
0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

More Videos