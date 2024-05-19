Ex-partner to face charges after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2024 11:20 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 11:26 am.

MONTREAL — A 55-year-old woman is dead and her former partner is facing charges in what police say is Montreal’s 13th homicide of the year. 

Police were called Saturday evening to an apartment in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, where they found the victim with fatal upper body wounds. 

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said the suspect, a 71-year-old man, went to the police station to turn himself in. 

Brabant said the man is the woman’s ex-husband or partner, and was arrested at the station. 

He is expected to appear in court later today to face charges that will be determined by the Quebec prosecutor’s office.

Police erected a large security perimeter outside the residence, and said their investigation into the death was still ongoing as of Sunday morning. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

19m ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

4h ago

SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie
SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died following her arrest in Barrie. The Special Investigations Unit says police arrested a woman on Thursday night on an outstanding...

4h ago

