TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its consumer price index for April on Tuesday. The reading comes after the annual inflation rate ticked up to 2.9 per cent in March compared with 2.8 per cent in February. The April reading on how fast the cost of living is rising will be closely watched by the Bank of Canada ahead of its interest rate decision on June 5.

Suncor presentation

Suncor Energy Inc. will hold a webcast to provide its near term business outlook. The company said earlier this month that it was leasing and operating a number of Aframax oil tanker ships to carry crude from the recently completed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to Pacific markets. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion marked its official opening at the start of May.

WestJet

WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech will give a speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The airline chief is expected to offer a progress report on the company’s growth strategy. The speech comes ahead of the busy summer travel season.

CPP Investments results

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is expected to release its year-end results and annual report on Wednesday. The investment manager handles the investments for the Canada Pension Plan and its more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. The fund totalled $590.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023.

TD Bank earnings

TD Bank Group will report its second-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday morning. The results come as the big Canadian bank faces an investigation in the U.S. tied to the alleged laundering of illicit fentanyl profits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD, TSX:SU)

