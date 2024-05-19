Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its consumer price index for April on Tuesday. The reading comes after the annual inflation rate ticked up to 2.9 per cent in March compared with 2.8 per cent in February. The April reading on how fast the cost of living is rising will be closely watched by the Bank of Canada ahead of its interest rate decision on June 5. 

Suncor presentation

Suncor Energy Inc. will hold a webcast to provide its near term business outlook. The company said earlier this month that it was leasing and operating a number of Aframax oil tanker ships to carry crude from the recently completed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to Pacific markets. The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion marked its official opening at the start of May.

WestJet

WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech will give a speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The airline chief is expected to offer a progress report on the company’s growth strategy. The speech comes ahead of the busy summer travel season.

CPP Investments results

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is expected to release its year-end results and annual report on Wednesday. The investment manager handles the investments for the Canada Pension Plan and its more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. The fund totalled $590.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023.

TD Bank earnings

TD Bank Group will report its second-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday morning. The results come as the big Canadian bank faces an investigation in the U.S. tied to the alleged laundering of illicit fentanyl profits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD, TSX:SU)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

A byelection will be held in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the date on Sunday morning. The byelection is needed after former cabinet...

0m ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

3h ago

SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie
SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died following her arrest in Barrie. The Special Investigations Unit says police arrested a woman on Thursday night on an outstanding...

2h ago

Economists to have a close eye on April inflation report as BoC rate decision nears
Economists to have a close eye on April inflation report as BoC rate decision nears

Forecasters expect this week's inflation report to show Canada's inflation rate fell last month, but financial markets are still unsure whether a June interest rate cut is in the cards for the Bank of...

2h ago

