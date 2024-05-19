Gunfire rings out in Congo’s capital as men in military uniform clash with politician’s guards

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 4:07 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 4:12 am.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Gunfire rang out in Congo’s capital early Sunday morning as armed men in military uniform clashed with a top politician’s guards in a neighborhood near the presidential palace, resulting in the death of three people, according to the politician’s spokesman and local media.

The armed men attacked the Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and former vice prime minister of economy, but were repelled by his guards, Michel Moto Muhima, his spokesperson said on the X social media platform.

Local media identified the men as Congolese soldiers. It was not clear if they were trying to arrest the politician, who is a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of Congo in an election that had been scheduled to be held on Saturday but was delayed due to a dispute within the ruling party.

Two police officers and one of the attackers were killed in the shootout that started around 4:30 a.m. at the house in Tshashi Boulevard which is 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the presidential palace, according to Muhima.

