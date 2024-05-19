Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl alcohol beverages sold at LCBO stores in April and May is being recalled by its manufacturer over safety concerns. LCBO signage is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 2:31 pm.

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario’s alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.

Nütrl Canada says the container’s manufacturer has informed the company of a voluntary recall for the items given as a free gift at LCBO stores in April and May.

They say a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid.

The tumbler came with the purchase of Nütrl vodka soda products.

A representative for Nütrl says the company is working with Health Canada to notify consumers.

Those who received the tumblers are being asked to stop using them immediately and call 1-866-846-1778 for more information.

