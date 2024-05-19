Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard Avenue West near Jane Street around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics say they transported him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a white sedan. Investigators haven’t provided a description of a suspect or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.