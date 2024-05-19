SIU called in after crash on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa, provincial police say.

In a post on X on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the scene is on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Stevenson Road.

OPP first tweeted at 4:30 p.m. saying some lanes of the highway were closed for a police investigation. Around two hours later, police updated to say the closures were for a crash and that the SIU has taken over the investigation.

OPP say a crash occurred on Highway 401 near Stevenson Road in Oshawa on May 19, 2024.

It is not known what led to the crash, and police haven’t released details on injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police say the right eastbound lane of the highway and off-ramps are closed until further notice.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.