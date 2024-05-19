Plan to boost Uber and Lyft driver pay in Minnesota advances in state Legislature

FILE - A passerby walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at an airport, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Copyright 2021The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 7:06 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 7:12 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A plan to boost pay for Uber and Lyft drivers in Minnesota that lawmakers believe would prevent the companies from leaving the market advanced in the state Legislature on Sunday, hours before the deadline for lawmakers to pass bills before they adjourn.

The plan that gained approval in the House was crafted by Democrats to replace a minimum pay measure the Minneapolis City Council passed that prompted Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the state’s biggest city.

The agreement announced Saturday after a day of negotiations would set a minimum pay rate at $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute. Uber has said it will keep operating in the state under those rates. The bill would take effect next January if passed.

“While the coming price increases may hurt riders and drivers alike, we will be able to continue to operate across the State under the compromise brokered by the Governor,” Uber spokesperson Josh Gold said in an email to the Star Tribune.

Lyft representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions from The Associated Press about the deal.

The measure the companies objected to would have required them to pay drivers at least $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute — or $5 per ride, whichever is greater — excluding tips, for the time spent transporting passengers in Minneapolis.

Marianna Brown, vice president of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, told the Star Tribune that even though the pay rates are lower than drivers hoped for, they were happy to see the deal come together.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on the social platform X that the deal “gives rideshare drivers a 20% raise and keeps these important services operating in Minnesota. I’m grateful to our partners in the House and Senate DFL for coming together to get this done.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada
Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada

GlobalMedic, based in Toronto, is working to produce portable water pumpers that can ship across Canada and easily put on pickup trucks.

15m ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

48m ago

Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company...

2h ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada
Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada

GlobalMedic, based in Toronto, is working to produce portable water pumpers that can ship across Canada and easily put on pickup trucks.

15m ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

48m ago

Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nütrl drinks at LCBO

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company...

2h ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
2:27
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community

Danforth Village is home to a wide variety of small and larger businesses, and on the east side of the area there is a thriving Bangladeshi community. Nick Westoll has more on the area some affectionately call 'Bangla Town.'
0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

More Videos