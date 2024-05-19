Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman, suffering from fever and joint pain, undergoes medical exams

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 2:07 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 2:12 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks Sunday after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain, state media reported.

King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health,” the statement said.

It did not elaborate further.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He’s since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

7h ago

2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police
2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson said emergency crews responded to the scene near Uxbridge at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

7h ago

Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas
Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning in the downtown core. Police say a group of men were gathered in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street...

13h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say was destined for shipment overseas is estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure...

12h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

7h ago

2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police
2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson said emergency crews responded to the scene near Uxbridge at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

7h ago

Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas
Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning in the downtown core. Police say a group of men were gathered in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street...

13h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say was destined for shipment overseas is estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

8h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

More Videos