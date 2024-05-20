2024 Essence Festival to honor Frankie Beverly’s ‘final performance’ with tribute

FILE - In this May 4, 2014 file photo, Frankie Beverly performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Beverly and his group Maze, will perform at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 5:56 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers of the Essence Festival of Culture have revealed that legendary soul group Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will be recognized during this summer’s gathering with “a star-studded tribute” that will “honor their final performance.”

Maze, which is currently on a farewell tour, was the closing act for the New Orleans festival’s first 15 years, beginning in 1995. The group last returned to the festival — the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture and communities — in 2019.

An Essence Fest social media video last week announcing the July 7 addition to the event’s lineup said Beverly’s long history with the festival will be celebrated, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

It is unclear whether the appearance will see Maze perform a full or partial set or whether they’ll be lauded by other artists singing their songs. An Essence spokesperson said additional details about Beverly’s participation will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Fans are asked to wear all-white that night, in keeping with the tradition of Beverly’s closing nights at Essence.

Beverly was one of several acts for the festival’s July 5-7 nighttime concerts that were revealed recently. The announced roster also includes Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson and TGT featuring Tank, Genuwine and Tyrese, among many others.

Maze’s Essence Festival scheduled performance is a treat for fans who might have missed out on tickets to a sold-out May 25 concert that has been billed as Beverly’s final New Orleans show before his impending retirement.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

2h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

2h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

6h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

3h ago

