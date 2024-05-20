Inquiry slams successive UK governments for failures that killed thousands in infected blood scandal

Infected blood campaigners gather in Parliament Square, ahead of the publication of the final report into the scandal, in London, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The final report of the U.K.’s infected blood inquiry will be published Monday, six years after it started its work. The inquiry heard evidence as to how thousands of people contracted HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

By Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 6:46 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 7:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — British authorities and the country’s public health service committed a “catalogue of failures” and knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, an inquiry into the U.K.’s infected blood scandal found Monday.

An estimated 3,000 people in the United Kingdom are believed to have died and many others were left with lifelong illnesses after receiving blood or blood products tainted with HIV or hepatitis in the 1970s to the early 1990s.

The scandal is widely seen as the deadliest disaster in the history of Britain’s state-run National Health Service since its inception in 1948.

Former judge Brian Langstaff, who chaired the inquiry, slammed successive governments and medical professionals for failing to avoid the tragedy to save face and expense. He found that deliberate attempts were made to conceal the disaster, and there was evidence of government officials destroying documents.

“This disaster was not an accident. The infections happened because those in authority — doctors, the blood services and successive governments — did not put patient safety first,” he said. “The response of those in authority served to compound people’s suffering.”

Many of those affected were people with hemophilia, a condition affecting the blood’s ability to clot. In the 1970s, patients were given a new treatment that the U.K. imported from the United States. Some of the plasma used to make the blood products was traced to high-risk donors, including prison inmates, who were paid to give blood samples.

Because manufacturers of the treatment mixed plasma from thousands of donations, one infected donor would compromise the whole batch.

The report said around 1,250 people with bleeding disorders, including 380 children, were infected with HIV -tainted blood products. Three-quarters of them have died. Up to 5,000 others who received the blood products developed chronic hepatitis C, a type of liver infection.

Meanwhile an estimated 26,800 others were also infected with hepatitis C after receiving a blood transfusion, often given after childbirth, surgery or an accident, the report said.

Campaigners have fought for decades to bring official failings to light and secure government compensation. The inquiry was finally approved in 2017, and over the past four years it reviewed evidence from more than 5,000 witnesses and more than 100,000 documents.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to apologize later Monday, and authorities are expected to announce compensation of about 10 billion pounds ($12.7 billion) in all to victims. Details about that payment are not expected until Tuesday.

Des Collins, a lawyer representing 1,500 of the victims, called the report’s publication a “day of truth.”

“They have spent years bravely telling their stories, campaigning and spurring collective action in order to get to this point. For some, it has been 40 years since their lives were forever blighted or loved ones were lost in cruel circumstances,” he said. “Several thousands, sadly, have not lived to see this day.”

Diana Johnson, a lawmaker who has long campaigned for the victims, said she hoped that those found responsible for the disaster will face justice including prosecution — though the investigations have taken so long that some of the key players may well have died since.

“There has to be accountability for the actions that were taken, even if it was 30, 40, 50 years ago,” she said.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

51m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

7h ago

This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards

Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country. Environment Canada’s colour-coded Air...

3m ago

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches...

7h ago

