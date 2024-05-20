Arizona grad student accused of killing professor in 2022 had planned the crime, prosecutor says

FILE - Arizona graduate student Murad Dervish sits in Pima County Superior Court, May 8, 2024, in Tuscon, Ariz. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday, May 20, in the trial of Dervish, who is accused of killing a professor on campus two years ago. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File) Arizona Daily Star

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 7:15 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 7:26 pm.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of killing a professor on campus two years ago was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time of the shooting, his attorney said Monday.

But a prosecutor said in his closing argument that the crime was premeditated and that Murad Dervish planned the killing of Thomas Meixner, who was fatally shot near his office and pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Howard Fell told jurors that deliberations will begin Tuesday morning.

Dervish, 48, faces seven felony charges including first-degree murder in the death of Meixner, 52.

“This was not a one-shot deal. He shot him 11 times. He emptied that gun,” Pima County prosecutor Mark Hotchkiss said, adding that evidence showed Dervish bought a 9 mm handgun a month before the October 2022 shooting.

“Does the evidence prove that this was a premeditated murder. The answer is ‘absolutely,’’’ Hotchkiss told jurors.

Defense attorney Leo Masursky said jurors that the killing wasn’t premeditated and Dervish is “guilty except insane to second-degree murder” — which could confine him to a psychiatric hospital instead of a prison cell if convicted.

“Murad Dervish lost his mind on Oct. 5, 2022,” Masursky said in his closing argument. “He had severe mental health issues. He did not know right from wrong.”

But Hotchkiss said Dervish “is not guilty but insane. He’s just guilty.”

Meixner headed the university’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and was an expert on desert water issues.

Dervish was in the master’s degree program in atmospheric sciences, which is within the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Authorities said Dervish was banned from the school in January 2022 and later expelled for ongoing issues with professors after he received a bad grade.

According to a criminal complaint, a flyer with a photograph of Dervish had been circulated to university staff in February 2022 with instructions to call 911 if he ever entered the John W. Harshbarger Building, which houses the hydrology department.

The complaint also said Dervish was barred fro school property and he had been the subject of several reports of harassment and threats to staff members working at Harshbarger.

Witnesses testified that Dervish was wearing a surgical mask and baseball cap as a disguise when he showed up outside Meixner’s office and shot the professor.

Dervish fled and was arrested hours later after Arizona state troopers stopped his car on a highway more than 120 miles (190 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

Authorities said a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle and that the ammunition was consistent with the shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Gavin Baker, a psychologist, evaluated Dervish after the shooting and testified that he diagnosed him with various disorders including schizophrenia and major depression. He also said Dervish was paranoid and delusional.

During his nine-day trial, Dervish asked for different defense attorneys, wanted to be treated as co-counsel and also moved for a mistrial. All were denied by Fell.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

4h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

3h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

8h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

5h ago

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

4h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

3h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

8h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

9h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.

21h ago

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

23h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

22h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
More Videos