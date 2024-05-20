Independent UN experts urge Yemen’s Houthis to free detained Baha’i followers

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 7:07 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 7:12 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Human rights experts working for the United Nations on Monday urged Yemen’s Houthi rebels to release five people from the country’s Baha’i religious minority who have been in detention for a year.

The five are among 17 Baha’i followers detained last May when the Houthis raided a Baha’i gathering in the capital of Sanaa. The experts said in a statement that 12 have since been released “under very strict conditions” but that five remain “detained in difficult circumstances.”

There have long been concerns about the treatment of the members of the Baha’i minority at the hands of the Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, who have ruled much of the impoverished Arab country’s north and the capital, Sanaa, since the civil war started in 2014.

The experts said they “urge the de facto authorities to release” the five remaining detainees, warning they were at “serious risk of torture and other human rights violations, including acts tantamount to enforced disappearance.”

A spokesman for the Houthis did not return a request for comment.

The 12 were released only after signing a pledge not to communicate with other Baha’is and “refrain from engaging in any Baha’i activities,” the experts said. They are also not allowed to leave their hometowns without permission.

The experts are part of the Special Procedures, which is the largest body of independent experts in the United Nations Human Rights system.

The Houthis have waged an all-out campaign against all political and religious opponents and have held thousands in detention, where torture is rampant.

The Baha’i have been particularly vulnerable to persecution and pressure to convert to Islam by the Houthis who consider their religion heresy.

Baha’i is a monotheistic religion founded in the mid-19th century by Baha’u’llah, a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by the Baha’is. He taught that all religions represent progressive stages in the revelation of God’s will, leading to the unity of all people and faiths.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

51m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

7h ago

This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards

Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country. Environment Canada’s colour-coded Air...

3m ago

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

51m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

7h ago

This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards

Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country. Environment Canada’s colour-coded Air...

3m ago

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

10h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

10h ago

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

3:04
Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer in hotel
Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer in hotel

Security video appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister has the disturbing video.
More Videos