Judge orders man accused of opening fire outside Wrigley Field held without bail

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 9:16 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 9:26 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered a man accused of opening fire on a busy street outside Wrigley Field earlier this month to remain in custody without bail.

Raphael Hammond, 37, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun in connection with the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hammond was standing outside a bowling alley across from the stadium around 1 a.m. on May 5 when a masked man jumped out of an SUV and shot at him, according to a criminal complaint. Two of Hammond’s friends were wounded.

Hammond ran inside the bowling alley. The attacker jumped back into the SUV, which sped off down the street. Hammond emerged from the bowling alley with a gun and shot at the vehicle as it fled, according to the complaint.

The man’s attorney, Patrick Boyle, requested home detention. He said Hammond saw his friend’s gun on the ground when he ducked into the bowling alley and made a split-second decision to defend himself.

“He was not seeking a confrontation,” Boyle said.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert said Hammond’s criminal background showed he is dangerous. Prosecutors said he has five felony convictions, most recently a federal conviction of being a felon in possession of a handgun. Gilbert also noted that Hammond has been shot 12 times.

“Either you find trouble or it finds you,” Gilbert said. “That’s trouble with a capital ‘T.’”

Prosecutors said the gunman in the SUV remains at large and the motive for the attack remains unknown.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

5h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

9h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

6h ago

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

5h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

9h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

10h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.

23h ago

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

23h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
More Videos