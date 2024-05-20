Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso set to leave Italy’s Juventus

Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso is leaving Italy's Juventus. Grosso, left, and Zurich's Nadine Riesen in action during the Women's Champions League soccer match between FC Zurich and Juventus Turin, in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Ennio Leanza ' KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2024 12:35 pm.

Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso is leaving Italy’s Juventus.

The 23-year-old from Vancouver signed with the Serie A women’s club in December 2021 after playing collegiate soccer at the University of Texas and scoring the decisive spot kick in the penalty shootout win over Sweden in the Tokyo Olympic final in August 2021.

Grosso, whose contract expires in June, leaves Juve after 76 appearances and 10 goals, as well as one league title, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

“As my time at Juventus comes to an end, I just wanted to express my gratitude for the incredible years we’ve shared,” Gross said in a social media post. “The memories we’ve made together will always hold a special place in my heart, and I feel so lucky to have been a part of this amazing family.”

Grosso has won 62 caps for Canada.

