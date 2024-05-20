Juneteenth proclaimed state holiday again in Alabama, after bill to make it permanent falters

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 7:31 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 7:42 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has again authorized Juneteenth— the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States — as a state holiday, while legislative efforts to make it a permanent holiday in the state have so far faltered.

Ivey’s office said Monday that June 19 will be a holiday for state workers coinciding with the federal holiday. Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021. This will be the fourth year that Ivey has designated it as a state holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned from Union soldiers that they were free. The news came two months after the end of the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Action by the Alabama Legislature would be required to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday. There have been efforts to do so or to abolish or rename of the state’s three Confederate-related holidays. So far none of those efforts have been successful.

A bill proposed this year would have added Juneteenth as a permanent holiday. It would have let state employees choose whether they wanted to take that day or Jefferson Davis’ birthday off from work. The state House of Representatives approved the bill, but it did not get a vote in the Alabama Senate.

Alabama has three Confederate-related state holidays that close state offices. Alabama marks Confederate Memorial Day in April and the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in June. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

4h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

3h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

8h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

5h ago

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

4h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

3h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

8h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

9h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.

21h ago

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

23h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

22h ago

2:03
Summer-like warmth on the way
Summer-like warmth on the way

Summer-like warmth is on the way, but first we'll have some foggy patches. Natasha Ramsahai has the details in the seven-day forecast.
More Videos