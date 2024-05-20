Orangeville soccer club lifts trophy at international event in Texas
Posted May 20, 2024 9:17 am.
The Athlete Institute Football Club captured the Under-13 Boys Championship at the Dallas Cup in March after defeating the FC Dallas Academy team in a penalty shootout.
AIFC Under 13 Boys Team – Soccer
