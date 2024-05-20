Pope trip to Luxembourg, Belgium confirmed for September, 2 weeks after challenging Asia visit

Pope Francis holds the pastoral staff as he presides over the Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 19, 2024.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 7:58 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 8:12 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added a stop in Luxembourg to a trip to Belgium in September, a three-day visit that will come as he is recovering from a much longer and challenging trip to Asia.

The Vatican on Monday announced the Sept. 26-29 dates of the planned trip, saying Francis would first stop in Luxembourg and then travel onto Brussels, Leuven and Louvain-la-Neuve in Belgium.

Belgium’s bishops had previously announced that Francis was coming to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the country’s two main Catholic universities. Francis’ stop in Luxembourg is apparently something of a nod to Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the Jesuit archbishop of Luxembourg who is playing a major role in Francis’ big synod, a years-long reform project for the Catholic Church.

The Luxembourg and Belgium visit is scheduled to begin less than two weeks after Francis returns from the longest and most challenging foreign trip of his pontificate, a Sept. 2-13 voyage to Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

The 87-year-old pope, who has been using a wheelchair for about two years, has had several health problems, including abdominal surgeries and bouts of bronchitis all winter that made it difficult for him to read aloud his speeches.

He appears to have recovered well with the arrival of spring. He was in robust form this past weekend when he spent the day visiting the northern Italian city of Verona.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. The train that left Montreal on its way to Toronto...

3m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

2h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

9h ago

This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards

Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country. Environment Canada’s colour-coded Air...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. The train that left Montreal on its way to Toronto...

3m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

2h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

9h ago

This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards

Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country. Environment Canada’s colour-coded Air...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

12h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

11h ago

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

3:04
Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer in hotel
Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer in hotel

Security video appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister has the disturbing video.
More Videos