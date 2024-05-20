Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to be refloated and moved

FILE - The container ship Dali, owned by Grace Ocean PTE, rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated, Monday, May 20, 2024, and moved to a nearby marine terminal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 12:12 am.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated on Monday and moved to a nearby marine terminal.

The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbor.

High tide Monday morning is expected to bring the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command.

Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) path to the marine terminal. The work is expected to last at least 21 hours.

Crews conducted a controlled demolition on May 13 to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed bridge.

The Dali experienced four electrical blackouts within about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore for Sri Lanka and hitting the bridge, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Associated Press



Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

1h ago

Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada
Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada

GlobalMedic, based in Toronto, is working to produce portable water pumpers that can ship across Canada and easily put on pickup trucks.

6h ago

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

1h ago

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

4h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

4h ago

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

2:27
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community

Danforth Village is home to a wide variety of small and larger businesses, and on the east side of the area there is a thriving Bangladeshi community. Nick Westoll has more on the area some affectionately call 'Bangla Town.'
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

