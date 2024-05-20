Singer, songwriter and photographer with Down Syndrome shares her story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a Mississauga woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

We met Taylor Arbeau, 28, in a Mississauga park close to where she lives. Greeting us with a smile, it was hard for our crew not to notice her positive energy, sense of enthusiasm, charm and confidence.

“I struggled to get to this point like most people who are born like me,” she said.

Arbeau was born with Mosaic Down Syndrome, a rare form of the condition that can cause developmental delays in children.

Speech was a major challenge in early childhood, forcing her to endure years of therapy and struggles with learning how to fit in.

“Back then I used to be very ashamed of my disability, I knew I was different from other kids and that was hard,” she said.

But with supportive parents, who reminded her she could do anything she wanted, she learned to embrace her disability.

“It’s just who I am. I was born like this. People with Down Syndrome are so loving and there’s so much more to their story — they bring so much to the world.”

Arbeau worked hard to show that she had a lot to offer too. From once struggling with speech, at 15 she became a vocalist — part of a band called SuperFire — made up of other people with special needs.

“When I joined, this was an all boys band and I was the only girl. I was so nervous putting myself out there, but then after a while it got me out of my shell and I became more confident.”

The band performed several concerts across the GTA before breaking up a few years ago.

“That was sad, but some members moved away to go do their own thing,” she said.

Arbeau still sings and writes her own songs which she showcases on her social media platforms. While she loves music, it doesn’t pay the bills. So she decided to pour her heart into another passion she’s had since her teenage years — photography.

“I took a photography class in school. My photography teacher was a really cool guy. He never looked at me as disabled and helped me get into it,” she said.

Arbeau, who works part time at a retail store to help afford the photo equipment she needs, decided to launch her very own business — Beau Photography. She’s already booked a few clients and grateful they took a chance on her.

“I got hired to do a family photo shoot and since then I’ve been able to get several other clients,” she said. “I do portraits, I do travel, I do events.”

But her biggest hope is to be a disability advocate — teaching others, by doing and showing them they can too.

“I really hope anyone living with a disability can be inspired by my story,” she said. “With or without a disability, everyone is capable of doing anything.”

To learn more about Arbeau’s work, you can visit her Instagram page.

If you have an interesting story, question or issue, you’d like us to look into contact us.