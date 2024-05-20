Speakers Corner: Mississauga photographer living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a Mississauga woman who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

We met Taylor Arbeau, 28, in a Mississauga park close to where she lives. Greeting us with a smile, it was hard for our crew not to notice her positive energy, sense of enthusiasm, charm and confidence.

“I struggled to get to this point like most people who are born like me,” she said.

Arbeau was born with Mosaic Down syndrome, a rare form of the condition that can cause developmental delays in children who are diagnosed.

For Arbeau, speech was a major challenge in early childhood forcing her to endure years of therapy and struggles with learning how to fit in.

“Back then I used to be very ashamed of my disability. I knew I was different from other kids and that was hard,” she said.

But with supportive parents who reminded her she could do anything she wanted, Arbeau learned to embrace her disability.

“It’s just who I am. I was born like this. People with Down syndrome are so loving and there’s so much more to their story. They bring so much to the world,” she said.

Arbeau worked hard to show that she had a lot to bring too. From once struggling with speech, she became a vocalist at 15. She is part of a band called SuperFire and it’s comprised of other people with special needs.

“When I joined, this was an all-boys band and I was the only girl. I was so nervous putting myself out there but then after a while it got me out of my shell and I became more confident,” Arbeau said.

The band performed several concerts across the GTA before breaking up a few years back.

“That was sad, but some members moved away to go do their own thing,” she said.

Arbeau still sings and writes songs, which she showcases on her social media platforms. While music is her love, it doesn’t pay the bills. She decided to pour her heart into another passion she’s had since her teenage years: photography.

“I took a photography class in school. My photography teacher was a really cool guy. He never looked at me as disabled and helped me get into it,” she said.

Arbeau, who works part-time at a retail store to help afford the photo equipment she needs, said she decided to launch her own business, Beau Photography. She already booked a few clients and said she is grateful they took a chance on her.

“I got hired to do a family photo shoot and since then I’ve been able to get several other clients … I do portraits, I do travel, I do events,” she said.

But Arbeau said her biggest hope in life is to be an advocate for persons with disabilities — teaching others by doing and showing them they can too.

“I really hope anyone living with a disability can be inspired by my story,” she said.

“With or without a disability, everyone is capable of doing anything.”

Click here to learn more about Arbeau’s work.

