Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to ‘being held’

A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control. A firefighters monitors a pump in a river bed used for wildfire sprinklers in the evacuated neighbourhood of Grayling Terrace in Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday, May 16, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 2:42 pm.

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.

Alberta Wildfire says the blaze, which is still burning south of the city and is close to 2,000 square kilometres in size, was re-classified to “being held” as of late Sunday.

In announcing the change on social media, Alberta Wildfire says recent rain allowed firefighters and heavy equipment operators to make excellent progress on containing the fire.

About 6,600 residents of the Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace neighbourhoods were forced to hastily leave their homes on Tuesday, but rainy weather late last week helped firefighters contain the flames and all of the evacuees were allowed to return on Saturday.

An evacuation alert for the entire city of Fort McMurray, which told residents they should be ready to leave at short notice, was lifted at the same time.

Alberta Wildfire says over 40 millimetres of rain has fallen on the fire since May 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

updated

3h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

45m ago

Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso set to leave Italy's Juventus
Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso set to leave Italy's Juventus

Vancouver's Julia Grosso is leaving Juventus after 76 appearances and 10 goals, a league title, two Italian Cups, and two Italian Super Cups.

3h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

15h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

updated

3h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

45m ago

Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso set to leave Italy's Juventus
Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso set to leave Italy's Juventus

Vancouver's Julia Grosso is leaving Juventus after 76 appearances and 10 goals, a league title, two Italian Cups, and two Italian Super Cups.

3h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

18h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

17h ago

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

3:04
Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer in hotel
Video appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating singer in hotel

Security video appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister has the disturbing video.
More Videos