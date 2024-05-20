The Paralympics open in 100 days. Paris organizers are launching a campaign to boost ticket sales

Fabiola Ramirez, from Mexico, competes at Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Paralympic Games begins on Monday, May 20, 2024 and features three Paralympic athletes alone in an empty stadium with the slogan: “Il ne me manque rien, sauf vous” (I’m not missing anything, except you). (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 1:03 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 1:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — With 100 days until the Paralympics begin, Paris organizers are delivering a message from the athletes in a bid to boost ticket sales: I am not missing anything, except you.

The countdown campaign for the Aug 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games begins Monday. It features three Paralympic athletes, each of them alone in an empty stadium. The campaign slogan — “Il ne me manque rien, sauf vous” (I’m not missing anything, except you) — is a rallying call to get people to come along and watch them competing.

The French athletes featured in the campaign are Arnaud Assoumani, a long jump and triple jump specialist who won gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing; wheelchair tennis player Pauline Déroulède, and blind soccer player Gaël Rivière who was a European championship winner two years ago. He plays at club level for Bondy Cécifoot Club — in the same suburb where France star Kylian Mbappé grew up.

National broadcaster France Télévisions will show the campaign in a bid to raise awareness and — ultimately — boost sales. So far, 900,000 of the 2.8 million tickets have been sold.

A total of 4,400 athletes will take part in the Paralympics. Tickets are available from 15 euros ($16) for track and field sessions at Stade de France, wheelchair tennis at Roland Garros, or blind soccer at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The finals cost from 25 ($27) euros and it’s 45 euros ($49) to watch the closing ceremony.

Ticket sales could escalate once posters start appearing around Paris, with organizers aiming to raise awareness and increase fan engagement and solidarity.

There will be 651 posters dotted around the city, 972 on the subway and a further 2,520 on the sides of buses.

On Tuesday, four Paralympic athletes will walk up the famed steps at the Cannes Film Festival along with Paris 2024 Olympic head Tony Estanguet.

Of the tickets sold so far, organizers said 300,000 have been bought by the state and 150,000 by the International Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee.

Organizers haven’t released details for the amount of tickets sold for the opening ceremony, which takes place along a section of the famed Champs-Élysées.

Paul McCartney has let the song “We All Stand Together” be used in a promotional film for the International Paralympic Committee.

The Paralympics will have a record 164 broadcasters worldwide covering 549 events across 22 sports.

The 12-day event follows the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics in Paris.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

1h ago

Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada
Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada

GlobalMedic, based in Toronto, is working to produce portable water pumpers that can ship across Canada and easily put on pickup trucks.

6h ago

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has critical injuries and police are searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in North York on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Magellan Drive and Sheppard...

1h ago

Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada
Toronto charity stepping up to help firefighters battle wildland fires in Western Canada

GlobalMedic, based in Toronto, is working to produce portable water pumpers that can ship across Canada and easily put on pickup trucks.

6h ago

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Rescuers on Monday found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday featured...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

4h ago

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

3h ago

1:48
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Brampton neighborhood

Peel Police say a man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a Brampton home just before 7:30am. Michelle Mackey is speaking with residents and investigators.

2:27
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community
Danforth Village a hub of businesses, thriving Bangladeshi community

Danforth Village is home to a wide variety of small and larger businesses, and on the east side of the area there is a thriving Bangladeshi community. Nick Westoll has more on the area some affectionately call 'Bangla Town.'
2:13
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida
Toronto Zoo's 4,000-pound rhino heading to sunny Florida

A 4,000-pound greater one-horned rhino is getting ready to pack his bags and head south. Audra Brown with why Kiran, born at the zoo 6 years ago, is now headed to Miami.

More Videos