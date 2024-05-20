Hiker dies after falling from trail in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, officials say

Trees surround Horsetail Falls on May 21, 2023, in Cascade Locks, Ore. A young woman died after falling off a cliff while hiking in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, officials said Monday, May 20, 2024. The woman was hiking with friends near Horsetail Falls, about 35 miles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 4:38 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 4:57 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A young woman died after falling off a cliff while hiking in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, officials said Monday.

The woman was hiking with friends near Horsetail Falls, about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) east of Portland, on Sunday. After separating from the group and going off trail, she fell an estimated 50 to 60 feet (15.2 to 18.3 meters), the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.

The woman was in her 20s and from the Portland area, the statement said.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 caller reported seeing someone fall from a cliff near the Oneonta Trailhead, officials said. A few minutes later, a second caller also reported the fall and said bystanders were performing CPR.

Despite the CPR efforts, emergency responders declared her dead at the scene. The medical examiner is working to determine the official cause of death and notify her family.

The sheriff’s office said it will release her identity once family notifications are complete.

The Associated Press


