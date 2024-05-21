1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore Airlines says a person has died aboard and others were injured when a London-Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence.

Singapore’s Flight SQ321 from Heathrow was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 p.m. local time at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the airline announced in its Facebook page. The airline said the aircraft was a Boeing 777-300ER with a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

Local emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital were on site to transfer injured people off the runway for treatment. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances streaming to the scene.

The Associated Press