2026 trial date set for class-action lawsuit over Air Canada crash landing in 2015

A trial date have been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015. Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site of Air Canada AC624 that crashed early Sunday morning during a snowstorm, at Stanfield International Airport in Halifax on Monday, March 30, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 2:12 pm.

HALIFAX — A trial date has been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has scheduled a 45-day trial starting Jan. 26, 2026.

The lawsuit which is seeking compensation for the passengers on the flight names multiple defendant including Air Canada, Nav Canada, Halifax International Airport Authority, Airbus S.A.S., the Attorney General of Canada (on behalf of Transport Canada) and the two pilots involved.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the trial will focus on determining the responsibility of each defendant in the crash that saw 25 people injured.

The Air Canada jet crash-landed on March 29, 2015, after it struck a power line and an antenna array and cut power to the airport.

A Transportation Safety Board report said approach procedures, poor visibility and lighting led to the incident that saw the jet skid along the runway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

