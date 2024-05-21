Are companies pulling back on progressive promises?

Target pride merchandise
FILE - Pride month merchandise is displayed at a Target store, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Target confirmed that it won't be carrying its LGBTQ+ merchandise for Pride month in June, 2024, in some stores after the discount retailer received backlash last year for its assortment. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 21, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 7:30 am.

For a number of years, some of the world’s biggest brands painted themselves as shining lights of progressive values, and this was seen as good business. But now retail experts are wondering if the winds are shifting.

Emily Stewart is a senior correspondent at Business Insider.

“When Trump was in the White House, it was kind of easy for companies to speak out… if there are white supremacists marching on Charlottesville, it’s easy to say ‘hey, white supremacy, bad’”, says Stewart. “What is happening right now is some of the issues of the day are complicated, if you’re a big company you don’t want to weigh in on Israel-Palestine.”

While “go woke, go broke” has always been a farcical maxim, it’s worth asking why some companies have begun pulling back on showing off their dedication to social issues like diversity or sustainability, and what message that sends to their customers.

