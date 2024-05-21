Are companies pulling back on progressive promises?

For a number of years, some of the world’s biggest brands painted themselves as shining lights of progressive values, and this was seen as good business. But now retail experts are wondering if the winds are shifting.

Emily Stewart is a senior correspondent at Business Insider.

“When Trump was in the White House, it was kind of easy for companies to speak out… if there are white supremacists marching on Charlottesville, it’s easy to say ‘hey, white supremacy, bad’”, says Stewart. “What is happening right now is some of the issues of the day are complicated, if you’re a big company you don’t want to weigh in on Israel-Palestine.”

While “go woke, go broke” has always been a farcical maxim, it’s worth asking why some companies have begun pulling back on showing off their dedication to social issues like diversity or sustainability, and what message that sends to their customers.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.