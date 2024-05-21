Connecticut’s top public defender could be fired as panel mulls punishment for alleged misconduct

FILE - Connecticut Chief Public Defender Tashun Bowden-Lewis chats with supporters before a hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. on April 16, 2024. Bowden-Lewis is facing the possibility of being fired Tuesday, May 21, 2024, when an oversight panel is expected to decide a punishment for what it calls serious misconduct. (Associated Press/Susan Haigh, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 12:27 pm.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top public defender could be fired on Tuesday, when an oversight panel is expected to decide a punishment for what it calls serious misconduct.

Chief Public Defender TaShun Bowden-Lewis faces 16 misconduct allegations. They range from making unfounded racism and discrimination allegations against people who disagree with her, to improperly accessing the emails of legal staff and the commission chairman when they were considering disciplining her.

Bowden-Lewis, the state’s first Black chief public defender who has held the post for less than two years, says she has been micromanaged and scrutinized more than her predecessors. She denies all of the misconduct allegations lodged against her by the Public Defender Services Commission.

The commission is scheduled to meet at the state Capitol complex late Tuesday afternoon and decide whether to oust Bowden-Lewis or take other action.

The meeting comes a month after the commission held a public hearing into potential discipline. Dozens of Bowden-Lewis’ supporters attended the meeting and said she should not be fired.

Bowden-Lewis has said the commission has unduly questioned the authority she has under state law and regulations as she sought to improve public defender services. She said she has aimed to create awareness about injustice and “shake the foundation of the criminal justice system” to include more diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This isn’t personal. This is all business,” she said at an April 25 commission meeting. “Therefore it is inconceivable to me that anyone believes that I have made any decision within this agency with impermissible intent, or with a desire to hurt, offend, or marginalize.”

She also noted her 30 years of service in the public defenders’ office and its clients.

The commission reprimanded Bowden-Lewis in October for alleged “inappropriate and unacceptable” conduct and placed her on paid administrative leave in February, the same day the public defenders’ union voted 121-9 to express no confidence in her leadership. The reprimand included nine directives to Bowden-Lewis, some of which she failed to follow, the panel said.

Bowden-Lewis is accused of refusing to acknowledge the commission’s authority and disregarding its directives. She is also accused of reprimanding her office’s legal counsel for no valid reason, in apparent retaliation for the counsel’s cooperation with the commission and disloyalty toward her. The reprimand against the counsel was later retracted by the commission.

In one of the first public signs of the acrimony between Bowden-Lewis and the commission, four of the panel’s five members resigned early last year after Bowden-Lewis made allegations of racism and threated a lawsuit over the commission’s rejection of her choice for human resources director, The Hartford Courant reported.

The public defenders’ office has more than 400 employees, including lawyers, investigators, social workers and other staff who serve lower-income people who cannot afford lawyers in criminal and other cases.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

38m ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

36m ago

Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work
Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man accused of pulling off a renovation scam that cost potential customers thousands of dollars in lost deposits. Investigators say between April...

28m ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

38m ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

36m ago

Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work
Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man accused of pulling off a renovation scam that cost potential customers thousands of dollars in lost deposits. Investigators say between April...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

18h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos