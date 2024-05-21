Donald Trump’s campaign says it will begin accepting contributions through cryptocurrency

FILE - An attendee waves a hat ahead of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Wildwood, N.J., on May 11, 2024. Trump's presidential campaign will begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's campaign says. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 6:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump ‘s presidential campaign said Tuesday it would begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency as part of an effort to build what it calls a “crypto army” leading up to Election Day.

The Trump campaign launched a fundraising page that allows “any federally permissible donor the ability to give” to its political committees using any crypto asset accepted through the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

The announcement promotes Trump’s message that he is a crypto-friendly candidate, and also appeals to a core group of young male voters who are increasingly likely to dabble in digital assets. It came as Trump’s defense rested in his hush money case in New York.

Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system.

Trump’s campaign is accepting a range of popular cryptocurrencies that include Bitcoin, Ether and US Dollar Coin, and also include the low-value coins that tend to be popular with Internet personalities like Shiba Inu Coin, and Dogecoin.

Billionaire Elon Musk, most notably, is considered a fan of the latter two, traded on markets as DOGE and SHIB.

It’s not clear whether the Trump campaign will hold onto the crypto or will immediately sell it, and what sort of fees it may pay to liquidate. While the campaign says it plans to follow U.S. election laws, the anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies can make it tricky to confirm the funds are coming from who they say they are.

Trump has already received millions in cryptocurrency personally through his Trump Digital Trading Cards non-fungible token projects and his MAGA coin, which was released last August.

Julia Krieger, a spokeswoman for Coinbase, told The Associated Press that “crypto is nonpartisan and moves money forward because it’s cheaper and faster,” adding that the Coinbase platform is open to all candidates this election season.

A representative from President Joe Biden’s campaign did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment on whether it will begin accepting cryptocurrency donations.

While some states don’t allow cryptocurrency donations in state races under existing campaign finance laws, the Federal Election Commission does allow committees to receive bitcoin as contributions.

A 2014 advisory opinion issued by the commission concluded that bitcoin is “money or anything of value” within the meaning of the law and political committees should value the contribution based on the market value of bitcoin at the time the contribution is received.

The presidential campaign for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. currently accepts bitcoin donations.

In conventional money, Biden and the Democratic National Committee said Monday that they raised more than $51 million in April, falling well short of the $76 million that Trump and the Republican Party reported taking in for the month.

___

Associated Press reporter Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

3h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

6h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

1h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

6h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

3h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

6h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

1h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos