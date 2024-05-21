Effort to ID thousands of bones found in Indiana pushes late businessman’s presumed victims to 13

By Rick Callahan, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 7:03 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 7:12 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A renewed effort to identify thousands of bones found at the Indiana estate of a long-deceased businessman suspected in a string of killings has pushed the number of his presumed victims to 13, a coroner said Tuesday.

Four new DNA profiles have been obtained through the push to identify the remains and they will be sent to the FBI for a genetic genealogy analysis to hopefully identify them, said Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison.

Nine men were previously identified as presumed victims of Herb Baumeister, who killed himself in Canada in July 1996 as investigators sought to question him after about 10,000 charred bones and bone fragments were found at his sprawling estate, Fox Hollow Farm.

Jellison said investigators believe the bones and fragments could represent the remains of at least 25 people.

“We know that we have at this point 13 victims found on the Fox Hollow Farm property,” Jellison said Tuesday.

Investigators believe Baumeister, a married father of three who frequented gay bars, lured men to his home and killed them at his estate in Westfield, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

In 2022, Jellison launched a renewed effort to match Baumeister’s other potential victims to the thousands of charred, crushed bones and fragments that authorities found on his estate in the 1990s and then placed into storage.

Jellison continues to ask relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples for the new identification effort.

“That is the most efficient way that we’ll be able to identify these remains,” he said.

So far, that effort has identified three men based on DNA extracted from the bones. Two of those turned out to be among eight men identified in the 1990s as potential victims of Baumeister: Jeffrey A. Jones and Manuel Resendez.

Jones was 31 and Resendez, 34, when they were reported missing in 1993. Jones’ remains were identified last week through a forensic genetic genealogy analysis performed by the FBI and Jellison’s office, the coroner said Tuesday. Resendez’s remains were identified using the same technique in January.

Last October, with the help of a DNA sample provided by his mother, other bone fragments were confirmed as those of 27-year-old Allen Livingston, also reported missing in 1993. At that time, Livingston’s identification made him the ninth presumed victim identified by investigators.

Rick Callahan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

4h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

1h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

8h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

4h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

1h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
High school power lifter breaking records 
High school power lifter breaking records 

Defying the odds and breaking records. Samantha Dunkley from Brampton is doing both. Brandon Rowe with how the power lifter is hoping to inspire others along the way.

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
More Videos