Here’s a list of April inflation rates for Canadian provinces
Posted May 21, 2024 9:03 am.
Last Updated May 21, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.7 per cent in April, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.6 per cent (3.1)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.6 per cent (2.6)
— Nova Scotia: 3.1 per cent (3.3)
— New Brunswick: 2.9 per cent (2.6)
— Quebec: 3.0 per cent (3.6)
— Ontario: 2.7 per cent (2.6)
— Manitoba: 0.4 per cent (0.8)
— Saskatchewan: 1.0 per cent (1.5)
— Alberta: 3.0 per cent (3.5)
— British Columbia: 2.9 per cent (2.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.
The Canadian Press