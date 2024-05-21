Here’s a list of April inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2024 9:03 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 9:12 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.7 per cent in April, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.:  2.9 per cent (3.8)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.7 per cent (2.5)

— Halifax: 3.4 per cent (3.6)

— Saint John, N.B.: 3.1 per cent (2.7)

— Quebec City: 3.0 per cent (3.4)

— Montreal: 3.1 per cent (4.1)

— Ottawa: 2.5 per cent (2.1)

— Toronto: 3.2 per cent (3.1)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.8 per cent (2.3)

— Winnipeg: 0.5 per cent (1.0)

— Regina: 1.2 per cent (1.9)

— Saskatoon: 1.4 per cent (1.8)

— Edmonton: 2.8 per cent (3.3)

— Calgary: 3.6 per cent (4.2)

— Vancouver: 2.7 per cent (2.8)

— Victoria: 2.5 per cent (2.3)

— Whitehorse: 1.8 per cent (2.4)

— Yellowknife: 1.0 per cent (2.2)

— Iqaluit: 1.1 per cent (2.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

