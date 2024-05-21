Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township

OPP seized a homemade gun with an extended magazine from a Toronto teen on May 19, 2024. HANDOUT/Ontario Provincial Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 21, 2024 10:31 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 10:38 am.

Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Enforcement Team seized a loaded homemade gun from a teenager in the Township of King on Sunday.

The personally manufactured firearm, also known as a “ghost” firearm, was found during a traffic stop on Highway 400 southbound, south of Highway 9, around 1:00 a.m.

Along with the firearm, police also found and seized an extended ammunition magazine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nineteen-year-old Alexander Czerniatowicz from Toronto is charged with ten firearms/weapons related offences and failure to comply with a release order.

He is in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket, to answer to the charges.

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

5m ago

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

1h ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville
Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville. A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells...

2h ago

