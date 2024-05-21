Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township
Posted May 21, 2024 10:31 am.
Last Updated May 21, 2024 10:38 am.
Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Enforcement Team seized a loaded homemade gun from a teenager in the Township of King on Sunday.
The personally manufactured firearm, also known as a “ghost” firearm, was found during a traffic stop on Highway 400 southbound, south of Highway 9, around 1:00 a.m.
Along with the firearm, police also found and seized an extended ammunition magazine and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Nineteen-year-old Alexander Czerniatowicz from Toronto is charged with ten firearms/weapons related offences and failure to comply with a release order.
He is in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket, to answer to the charges.