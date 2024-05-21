Hundreds of hostages, mostly women and children, are rescued from Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria

By Haruna Umar, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 5:46 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 5:56 am.

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Hundreds of hostages, mostly children and women, who were held captive for months or years by Boko Haram extremists in northeastern Nigeria have been rescued from a forest enclave and handed over to authorities, the army said.

The 350 hostages had been held in the Sambisa Forest, a hideout for the extremist group which launched an insurgency in 2009, Maj. Gen. Ken Chigbu, a senior Nigerian army officer, said late Monday while presenting them to authorities in Borno, where the forest is.

The 209 children, 135 women and six men appeared exhausted in their worn-out clothes. Some of the girls had babies believed to have been born from forced marriages, as is often the case with female victims who are either raped or forced to marry the militants while in captivity.

One of the hostages had seven children and spoke of how she and others couldn’t escape because of their children.

“I always wanted to escape but couldn’t because of the children,” said Hajara Umara, who was rescued together with her children. “If they caught you trying to escape, they would torture you and imprison you indefinitely.”

The army said the hostages were rescued during a dayslong military operation in Sambisa Forest, which was once a bustling forest reserve that stretches along the border with Cameroon and Niger, but now serves as an enclave from where Boko Haram and its breakaway factions carry out attacks that also target people and security forces in neighboring countries.

The freed hostages were transported in trucks to the Borno state government house, where authorities will look after them until they go home.

Some extremists were killed during the rescue operation and their makeshift houses were destroyed, the army said.

Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadi rebels, launched its insurgency in 2009 to establish Islamic Shariah law in the country. At least 35,000 people have been killed and 2.1 million people displaced as a result of the extremist violence, according to U.N. agencies in Nigeria.

At least 1,400 students have been taken from Nigerian schools since the 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram militants in the village of Chibok in Borno state shocked the world. In recent years, abductions have been concentrated in the country’s conflict-battered northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travelers for ransom.

Haruna Umar, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

1h ago

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

15h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

36m ago

Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning
Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its April consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect Canada's annual inflation rate fell slightly last month from 2.9 per cent in March. RBC...

2h ago

Top Stories

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

1h ago

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

15h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

36m ago

Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning
Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its April consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect Canada's annual inflation rate fell slightly last month from 2.9 per cent in March. RBC...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

11h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

19h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos