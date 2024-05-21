Images of downtown Toronto arson suspect released by police
Posted May 21, 2024 12:01 pm.
Toronto Police have released images of a suspect in a downtown arson investigation.
Officers were called to the Yonge and Elm streets area on Wednesday, May 15, at around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Investigators say a man entered a laneway in the area and used a lighter and accelerant to light cardboard on fire next to a building.
He’s described as as 25 to 35 years old, wearing a green hooded sweater and a dark coloured jacket with black shoes. Police say he was carrying a black backpack and a trolley bag.