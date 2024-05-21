Israeli officials seize AP equipment and take down live shot of northern Gaza, citing new media law

AP video equipment is laid on the floor of an apartment block in Sderot, Southern Israel, shortly before it was seized by Israeli officials, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Israeli officials seized the camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to The Associated Press in southern Israel on Tuesday, accusing the news organization of violating the country's new ban on Al Jazeera. Shortly before the equipment was seized, it was broadcasting a general view of northern Gaza. (AP Photo/Josphat Kasire)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 9:10 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 9:42 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials seized a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to The Associated Press in southern Israel on Tuesday, accusing the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera.

The Qatari satellite channel is among thousands of clients that receive live video feeds from the AP and other news organizations. The AP denounced the move.

“The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed showing a view into Gaza and seize AP equipment,” said Lauren Easton, vice president of corporate communications at the news organization. “The shutdown was not based on the content of the feed but rather an abusive use by the Israeli government of the country’s new foreign broadcaster law. We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world.”

Officials from the Communications Ministry arrived at the AP location in the southern town of Sderot on Tuesday afternoon and seized the equipment. They handed the AP a piece of paper, signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, alleging it was violating the country’s foreign broadcaster law.

Shortly before the equipment was seized, it was broadcasting a general view of northern Gaza. The AP complies with Israel’s military censorship rules, which prohibit broadcasts of details like troops movements that could endanger soldiers. The live shot has generally shown smoke rising over the territory.

The seizure followed a verbal order Thursday to cease the live transmission — which the news organization refused to do.

“In accordance with the government decision and the instruction of the communications minister, the communications ministry will continue to take whatever enforcement action is required to limit broadcasts that harm the security of the state,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli officials used the law to close down the offices of the Qatar-based broadcaster on May 5 as well as confiscating the channel’s equipment, banning its broadcasts, and blocking its websites.

Israel has long had a rocky relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of bias against the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called it a “terror channel” that spreads incitement.

Al Jazeera is one of the few international news outlets that has remained in Gaza throughout the war, broadcasting scenes of airstrikes and overcrowded hospitals and accusing Israel of massacres.

The war in Gaza began with a Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April as price growth slows across economy
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April as price growth slows across economy

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based deceleration in price growth. That’s down from 2.9 per cent in March. The agency’s consumer price...

59m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

4h ago

Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville
Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville. A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells...

37m ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

3h ago

