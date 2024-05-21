Lawsuit says ex-Officer Chauvin kneeled on woman’s neck, just as he did when he killed George Floyd

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, alleging Chauvin injured her when he hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee for several minutes in January 2020, “just as he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd.” (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

By Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 6:27 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd.

Patty Day, then employed by the Public Works Department, wants over $9 million in damages for her injuries, which included a broken tooth, a deep cut that left a scar on her hand, persistent arm and shoulder pain, and psychological issues including anxiety, depression and flashbacks.

“Chauvin is the most infamous police officer in Minnesota (if not United States) history,” according to the complaint filed in federal court. “This exacerbates Patty’s emotional suffering and increases the frequency of her flashbacks, as Chauvin’s name is repeatedly in the news.”

Day’s attorneys acknowledge she was drunk on the evening of Jan. 17, 2020, and depressed over her impending divorce and other difficulties, according to the complaint. Her minivan had been stuck in the snow for several hours when Chauvin and Officer Ellen Jensen arrived on the scene.

“Chauvin and Jensen violently yanked Patty from her vehicle and, without justification, threw her to the ground in the middle of a street, fracturing her tooth, injuring her arm and shoulder, and causing other significant injuries before handcuffing her,” the complaint says. “Chauvin then assumed his signature pose, pressing his knee into the subdued and handcuffed Patty’s back — just as he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd — and remaining that way well after Patty was controlled.”

Saturday will mark the fourth anniversary of Floyd’s murder. Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes outside a convenience store where the Black man had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s death touched off protests worldwide, some violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism. Chauvin was convicted of murder in 2011.

City spokespeople and an attorney who has represented Chauvin in unsuccessful appeals did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Day was charged with drunken driving. A judge ruled that the officers lacked probable cause to arrest her and granted her motion to suppress the evidence. The city attorney’s office then dropped the changes, partly because of the way the officers treated her, the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, Assistant City Attorney Annalise Backstrom told the court then: “I just want to make clear that my office and myself don’t condone the way that the interaction went down in this particular case.”

Body camera video of the incident was admitted during Day’s evidentiary hearing, but her defense attorney at the time did not keep copies. Day’s lawyers say they’ve been trying for over a year to get the city to release the videos, and accused the city of “intentionally dragging its feet because it would prefer that video of the encounter remain out of public view.”

The lawsuit says Chauvin and his partner filed misleading reports that omitted the true extent of the force they used, did not note her injuries, and did not document Chauvin pinning Day to the ground with his knee. It accuses them of covering for each other, and says there’s no evidence that either officer was disciplined.

If Chauvin had been disciplined for that arrest or other excessive force cases, it says, “history could have been stopped from repeating itself with George Floyd.”

The city has already paid out nearly $36 million to settle lawsuits involving civil rights violations by Chauvin, including $27 million to Floyd’s family.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

3h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

6h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

1h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

6h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

3h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

6h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

1h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos