Louisiana lawmakers advance bill to reclassify abortion drugs, worrying doctors

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, advanced a bill that would reclassify two abortion inducing drugs, making it a crime to possess without a prescription. Mifepristone and misoprostol have other critical uses, including to induce labor, stop obstetric hemorrhaging and treat miscarriages. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 7:38 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 7:42 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill that would make it a crime to possess two abortion-inducing drugs without a prescription, a move that doctors fear could prevent them from adequately treating their patients in a timely manner.

Under the bill, which aims to reclassify mifepristone and misoprostol, pregnant patients would still be able to possess the drugs with a valid prescription. Regardless, more than 200 doctors signed a letter to lawmakers saying the measure could produce a “barrier to physicians’ ease of prescribing appropriate treatment” and cause unnecessary fear and confusion among both patients and doctors. The bill heads to the Senate next.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy, when used in combination with misoprostol. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in March on behalf of doctors who oppose abortion and want to restrict access to mifepristone. The justices did not appear ready to limit access to the pill, however.

The reclassification of the two drugs in Louisiana is an amendment to a bill originating in the Senate that would create the crime of “coerced criminal abortion by means of fraud,” prohibiting a person from knowingly using medications to cause or attempt to cause an abortion without the pregnant person’s knowledge or consent. The bill as amended must now return to the Senate. Specifically, the amendment aims to label the medications as Schedule IV drugs under the state’s Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.

The bill, with the amendment, passed in Louisiana’s GOP-controlled House, 66-30.

Louisiana has a near-total abortion ban in place, which applies both to medical and surgical abortions. The only exceptions to the ban are if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the mother if she continues the pregnancy or in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Currently, 14 states are enforcing bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

4h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

1h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

8h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

4h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

1h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
High school power lifter breaking records 
High school power lifter breaking records 

Defying the odds and breaking records. Samantha Dunkley from Brampton is doing both. Brandon Rowe with how the power lifter is hoping to inspire others along the way.

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
More Videos