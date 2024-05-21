Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month.

Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 4 p.m. on May 2 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a man and woman were riding a TTC bus when the male suspect sexually assaulted the woman before exiting.

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old, five-foot-six, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur.