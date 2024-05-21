Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

TTC sexual assault
Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 4 p.m. on May 2 for reports of a sexual assault. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 21, 2024 6:13 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month.

Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 4 p.m. on May 2 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a man and woman were riding a TTC bus when the male suspect sexually assaulted the woman before exiting.

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old, five-foot-six, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur.

Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 4 p.m. on May 2 for reports of a sexual assault. Photo: Toronto police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

1h ago

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

15h ago

Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning
Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its April consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect Canada's annual inflation rate fell slightly last month from 2.9 per cent in March. RBC...

2h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

14h ago

Top Stories

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

1h ago

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

15h ago

Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning
Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its April consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect Canada's annual inflation rate fell slightly last month from 2.9 per cent in March. RBC...

2h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

11h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

19h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos