Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,468.16, up 2.79 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.46, or 2.68 per cent, to $56.03 on 22.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $50.20 on 14.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 34 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $36.00 on 13.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $27.66 on 8.1 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 81 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $144.53 on 6.4 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Mining. Down three cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $2.87 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

It will be more than five years before Suncor Energy Inc. makes any significant investments to secure new bitumen supply, the Calgary-based oil company said Tuesday. At a presentation for investors, executives said they believe the company has a number of options when it comes to securing additional sources of bitumen to replace output from its Base Plant oilsands mine, and will take its time to evaluate them. The Calgary-based company has spent a number of years exploring options to sustain the supply of thick, sticky oilsands crude to its Base Plant upgrading facilities north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 27 cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $18.48. A trial date has been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015. The lawsuit, which is seeking compensation for the passengers on the flight, names multiple defendants including Air Canada, Nav Canada, Halifax International Airport Authority, Airbus S.A.S., the Attorney General of Canada (on behalf of Transport Canada) and the two pilots involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press