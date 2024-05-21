Nicaraguan police are monitoring the brother of President Daniel Ortega

FILE - Nicaraguan Defense Minister Humberto Ortega, right, sits next to his brother, President Daniel Ortega, center, and Interior Minister Tomas Borge during an announcement of the expulsion of U.S. diplomats and the U.S. embassy's administrative and service workers in retaliation for an incident at the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama, Dec. 30, 1989. On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Nicaraguan police announced Humberto Ortega was under watch, citing health reasons, hours after a controversial interview. (AP Photo/Ernest Mejia, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 8:18 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 8:26 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s National Police appeared to confirm Tuesday that retired Gen. Humberto Ortega, brother of President Daniel Ortega, has been under guard since local media reports emerged two days earlier that police had surrounded his home.

The police said in a statement that the Health Ministry had visited 77-year-old Humberto Ortega, who suffers from heart problems, in his home and evaluated his health without ever saying why he was under police guard.

Local media reported that police showed up Sunday, the same day online news outlet Infobae published a lengthy interview with Humberto Ortega, who led Nicaragua’s army during the 1980s. In it, he discussed his at times tense relationship with his brother, which more recently has included more casual conversations.

He also characterized his brother’s current administration as “authoritarian, dictatorial” in explaining that when the leader of such a government dies, it is very difficult for there to be continuity with the immediate group in power.

Daniel Ortega has increased his grip on power since putting down street protests in 2018. Hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled or been forced into exile since.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

4h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

1h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

8h ago

